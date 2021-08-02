BRANDON — The former animal control officer, and a former editor of the local weekly newspaper, are asking a Superior Court judge to determine whether the town has violated the state’s Open Meeting Law.
The complaint was filed in Rutland Superior Court Civil Division on Thursday by Margaret Kahrs and Lee Kahrs. Margaret Kahrs is the former animal control officer; Lee Kahrs is the former editor of the Brandon Reporter.
In their complaint, they note the Select Board denied their claim of an Open Meeting Law violation, and ask the court “to review our complaint and determine whether or not there was an Open Meeting Law violation. If violation is determined by the court, that the court hold the town accountable and require the town to follow proper procedure under the law.”
Margaret Kahrs was appointed animal control officer by the Select Board in January 2020. The position comes with a $6,000 annual stipend. Over the course of that year, the board updated its animal control ordinance. In January 2021, it voted to release Margaret Kahrs, claiming she wasn’t forming the relationships she needed to perform the job. Margaret Kahrs said it was because town officials weren’t taking issues she was raising seriously, they weren’t supporting her, and they didn’t like her asking questions. Both she and the town seemed to agree that each had different ideas about the extent of her role as animal control officer.
Lee Kahrs had been the editor and reporter for the Brandon Reporter since 2019, having returned to the job after holding it for many years. She resigned in May, citing issues with the publisher, Angelo Lynn, and also claiming that town officials had complained about her coverage to Lynn after Margaret Kahrs was no longer animal control officer.
The crux of their Open Meeting Law complaint is the removal of the “eight points document” from the ordinance. The document appears to govern the animal control officer’s training and equipment needs, and their interactions with town officials.
Minutes from the July 27, 2020, stated, “Motion by Seth Hopkins/Tracy Wyman to approve the Animal Control Ordinance that was vetted by the Town’s Attorney and to include the 8 recommendations Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Guiles included on the cover memo of the Animal Control ordinance. The motion passed unanimously.”
Margaret and Lee Kahrs believe this indicates that the eight points document was part of the ordinance, meaning it was removed with no public notice or hearing — a violation of the Open Meeting Law.
The board heard the Kahrs’ complaint at a special meeting in late July and voted to make an official statement denying the law had been violated. The board argued that the eight points document was an internal document that applied only to the animal control officer, not the town as a whole. Because an ordinance, by state definition, applies to the public, the eight points document isn’t part of it, they claimed.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said Monday that he wasn’t aware a complaint had been filed and wouldn’t comment extensively without first speaking with the rest of the board and the town attorney.
“My take on it at this point is, if it was in fact talked about as part of an ordinance that was an incorrect designation because it doesn’t appear to be a public-affecting document, it appears to be a management document,” Hopkins said, adding that if the board talked about it as if it were part of the ordinance, that was a mistake.
