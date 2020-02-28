BRANDON — Town Meeting will be on March 2, 7 p.m. at the Brandon Town Hall, located at 1 Conant Square.
Voters will hear a presentation by the Select Board on the proposed 2020-2021 budget, and then vote on whether or not to exempt the Brandon Senior Center, located at 1591 Forest Dale Road, from municipal and education property taxes for the next five years.
Voting will be by Australian ballot on March 3. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the basement meeting room 1 of the Brandon Town Hall.
Voters will elect a moderator for a one-year term, one three-year-term selectman and two one-year-term selectmen, a town clerk, town treasurer, and trustee for public funds, all three-year terms, a two-year-term library trustee, and one-year-term town agent.
Article 2 asks if voters will approve the spending of $3,266,303 for the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, with $2,718,353 to be raised by taxes.
Article 3 asks if voters will appropriate $100,000 for paving projects on Park Street Extension, Corona Street, and part of Country Club Road.
Article 6 asks if voters will appropriate $28,000 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad.
Article 7 asks if voters will appropriate $92,000 for the Brandon Free Public Library.
In a past interview, Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said the budget proposed reflects a 2.48% increase in the amount of money to be raised by taxes over last year. The main driver for the increase was a 9% rise in health insurance premiums. Other budget highlights include a new school resource officer for the Otter Valley Union High School. The school district will pay for the position during months the school is open, while the town will pay for the rest. The budget also doesn’t replace a Department of Public Works director position left vacant when the previous holder resigned. The director’s duties will be shifted to other employees.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
