BRANDON — Move over Stephen A. Douglas, there’s a “new” historical figure in town.
Born in 1802 in Williamstown, Thomas Davenport invented and built the world’s first electric motor. He did this in 1834 from his home and blacksmith shop in Brandon’s Forest Dale neighborhood. His house still stands there today, commemorated in 1910 by the Vermont Electrical Association.
Bill Moore, Brandon economic development officer and recreation director, said Wednesday he and a few other folks in town plan to raise Davenport’s profile because despite his contributions to technology, he is relatively unknown, at least compared to his fellow historical neighbor Douglas, whose primary claim to fame is being defeated in the 1860 presidential election by Abraham Lincoln.
Moore said ultimately he’d like to see a marble sculpture dedicated to Davenport somewhere in Brandon, as part of the Rutland Sculpture Trail, an ongoing project that uses sculpture to commemorate people from Rutland County history. Five have been installed, four are in development, and according to organizer Steve Costello, many more are being considered. One being installed next month will honor the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, Bill Wilson, who was born in East Dorset. It was announced recently that Julia Dorr, a 19th-century poet who counted Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow among her friends, will also be part of the trail.
Costello said the sculpture trail has been primarily been centered in Rutland City’s downtown area, part of the goal behind it being to draw visitors and give them a reason to check out the city. He said that focus will likely continue, but it’s entirely possible the sculpture trail will go beyond the city’s downtown at some point. Moore said he plans to reach out to Costello, who said Wednesday afternoon he had yet to speak with Moore.
Costello said it takes between eight months and a year to get a sculpture in place. Much of the process involved donations and communication between designers and benefactors.
Davenport is a good figure for Brandon to be associated with, said Moore, given the town’s receptiveness to solar energy. Last year, Davenport Solar LLC filed an application for a certificate of public good with the Public Utility Commission. The project, as proposed, is a 15-megawatt solar field to be built off Carver Street.
Kevin Thornton, a Brandon resident and member of the board of directors for the Brandon Museum at the Stephen A. Douglas Birthplace, said Wednesday that he has complied some information about Davenport.
“His motor, the basis of all modern electric motors, ranks as one of the most consequential inventions in world history, but one we rarely notice precisely because it is so embedded in our daily lives,” Thornton wrote.
Davenport’s invention was ahead of its time.
“He never became a household name such as Edison or Westinghouse. He never became wealthy. Despite his epic achievement he died penniless and in obscurity in 1851. The reason for this is very simple: no source of reliable power existed to run electric motors until more than 30 years after his death,” wrote Thornton.
Had Davenport come along with his electric motor a few decades later, he’d be a figure comparable to Henry Ford, said Thornton, who holds a doctorate in American history from the University of Michigan and teaches at the University of Vermont.
“Davenport also represents something else: a lost world in which an ordinary working person could contribute to the cutting edge of scientific and technological innovation,” Thornton wrote. “He was an ordinary blacksmith — that is, a working man — with only a common school education.”
A technical education was hard to come by in Davenport’s day, said Thornton. Back then, experimental technology was developed mainly by amateurs.
