BRANDON — While not all believe the technology is ready yet, the town plans to research replacing its aging police cruisers with electric vehicles.
Regardless of whether they’re gas or electric, at least two town police vehicles will need to be replaced soon, said Police Chief David Kachajian at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
“Our fleet is aging out right now,” he said. “Our oldest cruiser is almost 13 years old, so we’re definitely in need of a new cruiser. I priced out different dealerships. There’s also been an issue with availability. A lot of dealerships just can’t deliver, never mind police cars but even civilian cars, right now because of the chip shortage.”
He showed the board three quotes from three dealerships for a new cruiser, two of which won’t have the vehicles available until 2023 at the earliest.
“G. Stone Motors, our local dealership in Middlebury, was able to guarantee us a car that could be here by August,” he said. “Which is phenomenal because like I said there is a really big shortage of police cars right now.”
Select Board member Tim Guiles brought up the town’s policy on vehicle replacement.
“It seems like the Green Fleet policy calls for us to explore options having to do with emissions before we buy vehicles and things, and so I wondered if there’s been any consideration of an electric vehicle?” he said.
Kachajian said he’s done some research on the matter, speaking with Kyle Kapitanski, chief of police in Richmond, about the electric vehicle that department uses.
“I had a very lengthy conversation with him about it, and I’ve known him for a while, so I trust his opinion on this,” said Kachajian. “He definitely said there’s pros and cons to an electric vehicle. What it boiled down to was he said is right now the technology just is not there for it to be a practical police vehicle.”
The electric vehicle in Richmond has better speed and acceleration than a gas car, said Kachajian, but it’s small and can’t fit much equipment. In warm weather, it gets 318 miles per charge, but this drops to 150 miles in the cold of January and February. It doesn’t do well on rough roads, either, bottoming out in places.
Kachajian also reached out to the Michigan State Police, who’ve been using some electric vehicles, and had similar opinions to that of the department in Richmond.
“Like I said, the Michigan State Police when they did those tests of the Mustang Mach-E they praised it highly, especially for acceleration, braking, everything they would want in a police car, but again the Ford engineers have to work out some issues with it to make it actually a feasible police vehicle, but we’re maybe looking at at least a couple more years,” he said.
Some of those problems might be more related to the specific model of electric vehicle, according to Guiles, who owns a Tesla Model 3. His gets 250 miles per charge in the winter and he regularly takes it over rough back roads without a problem. He also took his camping in Maine and used a mode where it stays on overnight keeping the vehicle heated and only lost 20 miles on the charge.
“There’s many police departments in the country that have Teslas and they’ve had them for more than four years,” he said. “I would like to see us do a lot more research on the possibility that there’s an electric police car that could work for our town because all of the research that I’ve done shows that they’re more than sufficient and in fact they save police departments money.”
Town Manager David Atherton said he understands Guiles’ points and appreciated his experience, but would back Kachajian on this matter, saying these vehicles need to be replaced soon and that this decision has been put off for several years already.
He noted that this would be a better project for the town’s Energy Committee, to which Guiles agreed.
Ultimately it was decided that the committee would do some more research into electric police vehicles and the matter would be discussed further at the next meeting with the hope of making a decision then.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
