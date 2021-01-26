BRANDON — Voters will get to decide at Town Meeting Day whether to allow recreational marijuana businesses in Brandon.
The Select Board voted unanimously on Monday to place the question on the ballot in March, however, town officials and Legislative representatives said it will likely be a while before anyone in Vermont sees such businesses opening.
“Act 164, as you know, it’s the cannabis bill that we passed last year,” said House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford. “And as of an hour or so ago I have learned that the governor has yet to appoint the Cannabis Control Board, which will control the growing and sale of cannabis in the state of Vermont.”
He spoke to the board via Zoom at its regular meeting.
Shaw said the Cannabis Control Board will promulgate the actual rules recreational cannabis operations have to follow.
“I can’t advise you on what you want to do, it’s absolutely your decision, but promulgating rules is typically an eight to 12 month procedure ... before you see the rules on how everything is going to happen,” he said, adding that the state is a long way from seeing a recreational, retail marijuana market come into being.
House Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, said she hadn’t come prepared to discuss cannabis with the board in depth, but could later if it was so desired.
“I feel like there’s not a rush, that’s how I feel,” she said. “We need to figure out what’s going on with how it’s all going to operate.”
According to Jerome, the applications for a seat on the Cannabis Control Board are all in, but there haven’t been any appointments.
“(A)nd so it hasn’t progressed quite as far as maybe it should have or could have, perhaps because of COVID, so we still need to find out all the rules and regulations. … I would say if you’re going to put it on the ballot and the vote is to opt-in, you’re still going to be waiting a while to figure out how to proceed,” she said.
Brandon is currently home to a medical marijuana dispensary, Grassroots Vermont, on Lovers Lane. Shaw said he’s not certain how dispensaries will be treated by the Cannabis Control Board. Jerome said she believes they would get priority for a retail license.
According to Bill Moore, Brandon economic development director, the last time he spoke to the business was before the pandemic, and at that time there was no talk of expanding into the retail sphere.
Also, it’s not known how exactly these businesses will be taxed by either the state or towns that host them, said Shaw.
“I don’t care how you vote one way or another, if you are looking for a financial boon, I personally don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s statewide,” he said.
Asked his opinion, Police Chief Christopher Brickell said he didn’t wish to advise the town one way or the other, but echoed Shaw in saying it likely won’t lead to any kind of economic boom for the town, given that neighboring states are further along in this than Vermont. Asked about how police screen for impaired drivers, Brickell said the techniques haven’t changed and remain time consuming. An officer has to first determine that a person is impaired by something other than alcohol, then they have to summon a drug recognition expert if they aren’t one already.
Moore added that if the town votes in favor of this measure, it’s also opening to possible growing and processing operations, which would hire more people than a small retail store.
The topic will come up for discussion at some point, regardless of what the board does now, said Town Manager David Atherton.
Selectman Tim Guiles, who made the motion to add the article to the ballot, said he was aware these businesses were a long way off.
“It just allows us to be prepared if an opportunity comes along, and I think the most important aspect is allowing our community to speak, it allows people to actually weigh in on whether they like the idea or not, and I think that information alone is worth putting it on the ballot,” he said.
Last week, Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), emailed several towns in Rutland County asking if they had space and the willingness to host a 20,000 square-foot business related to cannabis sale, production or cultivation. He said a business owner in the cannabis industry from the Midwest was looking for likely spots, but couldn’t give more details. Brandon and Rutland Town were to towns that wished to hear more.
