BRANDON — This year’s proposed budget comes in at $3,190,885, with $2,652,555 to be raised by taxes.
Article 3 asks if voters will spend $50,000 on paving projects. Article 6 asks if voters will appropriate $28,000 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad. Article 7 asks if voters will give $92,000 to the Brandon Free Public Library. Article 8 proposes $6,000 to go towards the Brandon Independence Day Celebration Committee. Article 9 would give $13,500 to the Brandon Senior Citizens Center. Article 11 asks for $10,200 to be appropriated to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The town report is dedicated to Harmon Thurston, who, according to the report, created New England Woodcraft, Brandon’s largest employer with 150 employees in an 80,000-square-foot facility in the Forest Dale area of town.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.