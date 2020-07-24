BRANDON — Regional planners have been granted nearly $60,000 to determine how best to form one or more communications union districts in the county to bring better internet service.
“I don’t think it’s anything new in the Rutland region, or in Vermont for that matter, to have a desire to have more reliable internet, not just reliable in terms of consistency but strength, which allows you to go to school or do business and have a better connection with the world overall,” said Amanda O’Connor, community planner at Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
The grant is from the Department of Public Service, which made them available last year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic heightening the need for people to work and learn remotely, improving broadband services has gained more prominence on people’s list of priorities.
The grant awarded to the Rutland Regional Planning Commission is for a little more than $59,000, she said. Benson, Brandon, Castleton, Chittenden, Clarendon, Fair Haven, Hubbarton, Mendon, Pittsford, Poultney, Proctor, Rutland Town, Sudbury, West Haven and West Rutland all sent letters of support for the application. She said this does not commit any of them to join a communications union district (CUD) should any be formed.
She said the study may find more than one CUD is needed for these towns that wish to join. Essentially, a CUD is a municipal entity that allows members access to funding sources they otherwise wouldn’t have, for the purposes of building internet infrastructure.
She said the towns and the taxpayers would not be on the hook for anything the CUDs do.
“A communications union district allows two or more towns to bond together as an entity to provide this infrastructure,” she said.
The grant was awarded this month and the study must be done by the end of December. Rural Innovation Strategies Inc., based in Hartford, will work with the regional planning commission on the study, she said.
O’Connor said normally joining or forming a CUD would require a vote from the town, but under current state executive orders they only require a town select board to vote to join, something the town of Brandon opted to do at its July 13 meeting.
Brandon economic development director Bill Moore said Friday this was an unprecedented opportunity for the town to move forward with efforts to improve broadband access. He said the board voted unanimously at the July 13 meeting to create and join the Otter Creek Communication District, which it can leave and disband if it turns out a CUD isn’t feasible.
Moore said at least one other town has to join. Goshen, Pittsford and Salisbury discussed doing so, and Moore expects at least one, if not all, will be interested.
Moore said towns in Addison and Lamoille counties are doing this, too. He said it was recommended by the Department of Public Service that towns interested in studying CUDs take this step, as there’s no cost or real risk at this stage.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
