No bomb was found, but members of the Brattleboro Police Department are investigating the Thursday report of a bomb at the Vermont state office building in Brattleboro.
A statement released by the Brattleboro Police Department said around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Brattleboro police received multiple 911 notifications reporting a bomb at the state office building at 232 Main St.
The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Nearby public buildings including the Brattleboro Municipal Center, Superior Court and the American Legion were advised of the report with a recommendation they shelter in place.
Multiple law-enforcement officers responded and met with state employees. Brattleboro fire department and Rescue Inc. staged nearby.
A perimeter was set up and people were not allowed to approach or enter the building or parking lot. Brattleboro police searched the building and did not find anything suspicious. Vermont State Police brought a bomb-sniffing dog to assist in sweeping the building. No suspicious items were found.
The building was turned back over to the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services at around 3:15 p.m.
Police expect the building will be open to the public for regular business on Friday.
The ongoing investigation into this incident has been assigned to Brattleboro Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Josh Lynde at 257-7950.
