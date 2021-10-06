LUDLOW — The first-ever Fox Fest Beer Festival is happening Sunday at the Fox Run Golf Club. Organizers hope for good weather, a few hundred attendees, and for it to become an annual event.
Daniel Tilly, owner of Mount Holly Beer Co., said Tuesday that his brews will be the only ones at the festival, but if the event is successful and happens again in 2022 then more brewers will hopefully join in.
The event is at the golf course at 89 Fox Lane. It used to be the Okemo Valley Golf Course until it was bought earlier this year by Troy Caruso. Admission is $5, and it runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, food and games with prizes will be featured. People can access the driving range, but that’s paid for separately.
Tilly said one of the brews being offered is Mount Holly Beer’s contribution to the Vermont Hops Project, an effort undertaken over the past several months by 10 Vermont brewers to showcase Vermont-grown hops.
Vermont Hops Project 3/3, as it’s labeled, was a big hit, said Tilly.
“We used these hops grown in the Champlain Valley called magnum hops,” he said. “They have a traditional sort of European flavor profile, so we put it into an Oktoberfest pilsner style beer, so essentially a fancy Budweiser.”
Champlain Valley Hops grew the hops for the beer, he said. The entire effort helped raised the farms profile, according to Tilly.
“I think other brewers in Vermont really adopted the crops that they’re using,” he said. “And they just finished the harvest for 2021, or are just about to, so it’s neat to get into that next crop that they’re just taking out of the ground for the future re-release of this.”
Beside the hops, the rest of the ingredients — the yeast and malt — are German, he said.
“We’re just wrapping up that project and going out with a bang,” he said.
The Green Stand, Mount Holly Beer’s flagship brew, will also be available, he said.
“We’re going to be packaging it into a barrel, so it’ll be old-school, European style,” said Tilly. “It’s all gravity fed, so it’s kind of a little celebration when you finally get the barrel tossed.”
This winter, the brewery plans to release Amarillo, a Texas lager.
“It’s very light with a touch of toast and hopped with Amarillo hops,” Tilly stated in an email. “Not traditional at all as it’s very hop forward but smooth.”
This isn’t Fox Run’s first event of the year. Since April it’s held several charity events and fundraisers, according to Caruso.
“It’s been five months, golf is super busy, it’s packed on the weekends, there’s pretty much no available tee times,” he said Tuesday. “We put a thousand yards of sand out on the course, and we refaced a bunch of bunkers. We didn’t change the layout of the course, we’ve just been improving the course, we’re rolling the greens every day, we bought some specialty equipment, we added a bunch of forward tees to make play easier for the older people.”
Emily McNamara, restaurant manager and event coordinator at Fox Run, said Tuesday that the prizes for games are being determined now. She worked at the course when it was owned by Okemo.
“It’s been good. We’ve heard a lot of positive feedback about the restaurant and the golf course,” she said. “We’re trying to get more people to learn about the new ownership and see what we’ve done with the place. We’re also trying to partner more with Dan (Tilly) and do more things with his beer and get that out there, too.
