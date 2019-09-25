FAIR HAVEN - Scotch Hill Brewery owners Jon and Rachel Meigs received a surprise announcement at the Fair Haven Select Board meeting Tuesday night, when they hoped to hear more about a tax for the brewery they've been trying to open for the past several years.
“Congratulations,” Select Board Chairman Bob Richards read aloud from a letter addressed to Town Manager Joe Gunter. “On behalf of Governor Scott, the Vermont General Assembly and the Regional Economic Development Grant Committee ... your organization has been selected to receive a building communities grant in the amount of $19,025 on behalf of the Scotch Hill Brewing Company LLC.”
A collective gasp went around the room as Rachel Meigs wiped away tears, and the audience rose in collective applause
“We're happy to see you guys. ... We're real glad to have you,” Richard said.
Meigs said they had applied for the grant — which could amount to anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000 - several months ago, but were unsure whether they received the grant, let alone how much they might get.
But the Meigses never expected the Tuesday announcement.
“This frees up a lot of capital to go toward other things,” Meigs said. “We've been very creative in using a tight budget to get this business off the ground. This has been a process for many years.”
The dream to create a brewery in Fair Haven began four years ago, with Jon Meigs - an MRI technologist by trade - his wife and his friend, Pete Heilig were scouting out downtown locations to install a couple of fermenters, and they originally favored 95 Main St., the former home of the Greek House of Pizza.
“This area seems somewhat dry, so to speak,” Jon Meigs said in Feb. 2018, six months before he hoped to open. “It's a good opportunity to see if I can get something like that going here.”
The 2,000 square-foot room seemed perfect at the time, but the hopeful brewers later had issues with zoning and ended up eyeing the downtown 71 Main St.
When the Meigs purchased the building, Rachel Meigs said it was in a state of disrepair, and the apartment upstairs occasionally served as an unofficial living space for those without permanent housing.
“It was vacant, we think, for at least five years,” Meigs said. “We brought the building up to code, we completely renovated the entire apartment and got that rented. ... Part of the goal of this whole project is to revitalize Fair Haven and support the good, hard-working people here.”
Jon Meigs, who has brewed beer and mead for almost a decade, said in 2018 that he intended to use as many local flavors and ingredients as they could find, and the couple have since implemented the same philosophy in renovating their new space.
“We are totally on our way, it's just been a matter of time and waiting for some of these other things to fall into place,” Rachel Meigs said. “Except for our plumber, everyone (we've hired for renovations) is from Fair Haven or Whitehall. ... We've had great contractors.”
Once they open, sometime after the first of the year, Meigs said they are still hopeful that their original plan - Mexican food - will be on the menu, and they will be looking to hire staff.
“Burritos, street food - even if it doesn't happen right away, that's our goal,” Meigs said.
Plumbing and electrical wiring are being completely revamped, and the entire outside of the building will get a face lift, so the space has a fresh start into its bright future.
“The biggest obstacle in all of this is learning the red tape and all of the hoops to jump through,” Meigs said. “There's all of these rules that you have to educate yourself on, and sometimes you'll assume that things can go a certain way, and then you have to back pedal. Then you have to figure it out.”
Fair Haven resident Pam Berryhill said she's excited for the new addition to downtown Fair Haven. “I'd love a brewery!” she said. “My husband would love it, too. This town is starting to become what we moved here for ... 18 years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.