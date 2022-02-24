CLARENDON — Lose your recipe for field mouse pie? Forgot how to cook an elephant? The Brick Church will have you covered this year with the release of a cookbook, one of many things it’s doing in 2022 to mark the church’s 200 year anniversary.
Officially, the house of worship on Middle Road is known as Clarendon Congregational Church, but because of its red brick exterior, everyone calls it the Brick Church, said Lead Deacon Kevin Mullin on Wednesday.
“Most people know us for no other reason than for the Strawberry Festival that we have every June,” he said. “Now we just missed a couple of them but we are committed to having it this year, absolutely.”
The congregation is also compiling recipes to publish a cookbook using old books and recipes that it has collected over the years.
“The cookbook, it entails recipes from many years past which are interesting when you try to convert them to today because their measurements were not exactly like ours,” Mullin said. “And then there are some other things that were put in original cookbooks from years ago, kind of as a joke. And we’re keeping it going. The Old Brick Church had a recipe for field mice pie. That’s going in, and somebody had one for how to cook an elephant, it feeds 3,000. So there will be personal recipes and old recipes.”
Despite its age, the church has an active congregation of about 50 people, according to Pastor William Kingsley Jr. In many places, he said, it’s not uncommon to see 10% of the people involved doing 90% of the work, but at the Brick Church congregation that’s not the case. The group strives to be an outward facing sort of church, getting involved in town events, hosting its own outings, and giving out coffee, hot cocoa and doughnuts on election days.
The congregation is also involved in missionary work in Uganda, India and Nepal, said Mullin, who plans to return to Uganda in June. He returned from Uganda in January 2021 and was planning to return that summer, but the country was closed down.
With the help of the local Rotary Club and other organizations, Mullin and others have done a number of projects in Uganda, in an area about 60 miles from the capital, Kampala. The last thing the mission did was send bee suits and beekeeping equipment so the folks there can start an apiary. Past efforts have involved building sewing schools for a program that teaches victims of human trafficking and domestic assault to sew, hooking them up with sewing machines and material to start their own businesses later. It also works with a church in Middlebury to send children there clothing. They’ve also started a Christian recording studio and an animal husbandry program.
Through the studio, “Light in the Dark” by Trumpets of Hope, was recorded and can be found on streaming services, said Mullin.
“One of the things that has marked the church over the years is community involvement and also missionary involvement, down through the decades and obviously the centuries, we’ve been very missionary-involved as well as locally involved,” Mullin said.
Despite being well-built, the church is in need of a new roof and some of the year’s events will be fundraisers for that work, said Mullin.
