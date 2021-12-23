Legislative leaders say there’s broad consensus on what issues need to be addressed come January, which is good because there are a lot of them.
“It’s no surprise, we started a lot of work last session related to COVID recovery but also issues that have become more acute because of the pandemic, so we’re going to be continuing big investments in housing, that is a really important piece for me, and I also know it’s important to the governor, and so I think we’re going to have a lot of overlap there,” said Becca Balint, D-Windsor, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate.
Housing, workforce development, child care, and climate change were the common topics lawmakers said they expect to address in 2022.
Balint said many of the issues intersect with each other. Help for small businesses related to housing and child care, those things all tie into schools, and nearly everything is touched by the pandemic.
“We did some big investments in weatherization, we’re going to continue that work,” Balint said, adding that weatherization is one aspect of the climate change response lawmakers and the administration can agree on. “We know that is a really important piece of lowering our carbon emissions and continuing with criminal justice reform.”
She also expects the work the Vermont Climate Council completed over 2020 will be looked at and and debated as well.
Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said those issues and then some will be tackled by lawmakers.
“We’re going to be picking up where we left off and ensuring that we are building a recovery plan that leaves no Vermonter behind, so that means continuing our work on affordable child care and housing, that means we’re going to continue our work on workforce development, tackling climate change and really addressing the mental health crisis that we have in this state,” said Krowinski.
There are too many people currently in emergency departments awaiting proper mental health care, she said. It’s something the administration has been working to resolve but the issue persists.
“We held a hearing a couple weeks ago to hear more about what strategies they’ve put in place, what has been working, what hasn’t been working, and it’s been a problem,” said Krowinski. “We had a hearing on this when we were wrapping up our last legislative session, so the fact that it’s still a problem as we start a new legislative session is troubling.”
She says she’s been hearing that everywhere in Vermont mental health providers are dealing with waiting lists for services. She said expanded access to telehealth services helped with this, but those measures need to be continued.
Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, said a great deal of work was done last session on workforce development with measures aimed at helping people get training for new or upgraded jobs. This in turn helped the Vermont State College System offer the courses.
Much of this was possible using federal pandemic relief funds, said Kitchel. The work done last year also provided a framework for what can happen in January.
“But we do have a commitment in the budget in various areas around what we want to allocate in total for broadband, to housing, to clean water and so forth,” she said. “So we’ve kind of created a framework for future budgetary discussions.”
Kitchel expects there will be many conversations about how to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for drinking and sewer water projects.
“There’s another area, which we’ve been working on, and hopefully, we can come to some agreement, and that is the cost of our pensions,” she said. “And that has been a concern certainly in terms of the cost of the benefit relative to the fact that people are living longer and collecting longer, and that cost has to be recognized, and so a task force has been working with the (Vermont) State Employees Association and with the (Vermont National Education Association) to look at how we can work the cost sharing and risk.”
Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier, is chair of the House Committee on Appropriations. She sees many opportunities for federal dollars to address not only climate change, but issues that troubled Vermont even before the pandemic.
“I really do see a commonality of purpose with the major themes,” she said. “I might put more weight on one thing than another, but I am universally hearing housing, workforce, child care and climate, as the issues that need to be addressed.”
Lawmakers and the administration will likely debate the details of big issues, Balint said, but she’s hopeful those debates will be friendly and effective, given the state of things and what’s at stake.
“I’m actually feeling really positive about our ability to get work done in these areas because they are areas where we’ve had broad agreement with the administration in the first half of the legislative session, so I’m feeling like we’re going to be able to find overlaps even on the climate initiatives as well,” she said. “There will be some disagreements about where specifically to put the money and some of the details on how we approach the nursing shortage. Some of those details we might have differences of opinion, but I don’t think there’s going to be disagreement on where, broadly, to put the money. I hope that’s the case, I think that’s the case.”
It’s likely, with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, that the first part of the session will be held either remotely or partly so, said Balint. Most seem to understand the need to be flexible on this point.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.