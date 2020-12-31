BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont recently completed rearranging the interior at its Union Street offices to allow food distribution to move inside for the winter, its executive director said.
Tom Donahue said he was hopeful the funding will be there to continue their work into 2021.
Future funding for pandemic relief efforts in Vermont was uncertain while the U.S. Congress negotiated a bill, but with that bill being signed on Sunday, Donahue acknowledged that the Legislature will have to go through the process, as they did with CARES Act money, to determine how to allocate federal dollars around Vermont.
“It will have to go through that legislative process. My optimism is that the need has been crystal clear and so has (been) the support from the Legislature and the governor’s office for addressing certain priorities of need. I optimistically believe it will be more likely than not to continue into 2021,” he said.
Donahue said he expects effects of the pandemic will continue through 2021 even after a “post-pandemic” stage is reached, which he said he doesn’t expect to happen before 2021 is half over.
Donahue said he’s basing his estimate on the economic devastation from COVID-19 in addition to the toll it has taken on the health of people globally.
However, he said staff at BROC and other agencies are braced for the ongoing work that will be needed, and they are committed to making increased efforts for as long as it takes.
“We’re ready to do that, and we’re anxious to do that. We’re horrified by the pandemic and the impacts. However, we’re so happy that we’re here, doing what we’re doing, safely, and being able to be on the front lines of assisting people in need,” he said.
Last week, staff members at BROC began to bring people inside to collect meals. Donahue said for more than nine months, BROC had worked to increase service from the BROC Community Food Shelf. People who came by would get 15 meals, with the goal that everyone got three meals a day for five days.
The food shelf operations took place in the parking lot to reduce the chances of spreading COVID.
“Our staff, every day, would prepare all of the family’s food items that they would need. It’s a significant amount of food. … That’s literally hundreds of thousands of pounds of food we’re distributed during the past 40 weeks,” he said.
BROC has helped families by providing fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat, dairy products and canned goods.
While it was a “heavy lift” to prepare food and bring it to the parking lot, it worked, he said.
“We were able to not close, which was our ultimate goal. We cannot close the food shelf. Now is the time we’re needed most,” he said.
“That’s how we did it since last March, and throughout the spring and summer and right up until this last snowfall, which was too big for us,” Donahue said.
Heavy snows are a sign it was “time to fold it back inside,” Donahue added.
On Wednesday morning, Donahue said, Rutland County residents entered the BROC building to get to get food they needed.
“I was just out there a half hour ago, and it was a pretty busy place,” he said.
A BROC staff member is assigned to be at the door, asking clients whether they have had COVID symptoms, and taking temperatures. No one with a fever is allowed inside.
“Everybody checks in, so we have a contact list if contact tracing was needed,” he said.
A few clients are allowed inside at a time.
The reception area of the BROC offices has been taken over to allow for the food distribution, but also allows BROC to continue its other services, including weatherization and fuel assistance.
Staff are protected by personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and plexiglass shielding at various stations.
To date, through following guidance and being vigilant with clients and staff, there have been no COVID cases identified at BROC. “We’ve been able to keep that ugly virus from the door,” he said.
“Whether you’re at work or at home or anywhere else in the community, whether at the grocery store or at church, the cloud of COVID is following you everywhere, and it’s stressful. I’ve been keenly aware of that here at BROC-Community Action for our staff who already have difficult jobs because they’re dealing with people in need,” he said.
Donahue said he was grateful for the staff who were at BROC because they wanted to do something to help others in the community.
“They just have that attitude of working hard and helping people, and they know it’s not just a paycheck, but they’re here because of what we do,” he said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.