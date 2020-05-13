With food harder to get and demand for it up by as much as 40%, BROC Community Food Shelf is getting assistance from the community it serves.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s efforts to slow its spread have led to an unprecedented level of layoffs across Vermont and the country.
On May 22, Park Place Florist and Garden Center will donate 10% of its total sales for that day to BROC Community Action — the organization that runs the food shelf. That donation will be used to buy food from Vermont Foodbank, said BROC CEO Tom Donahue.
“In a nutshell, what we’re doing is a fundraiser for food,” Donahue said.
“We have a great relationship with the supermarkets here, and Cumberland Farms and others have been very generous to us, but that’s a pickup every day, and with food being down and being unavailable, our pickup has gone down a lot, but they’re incredibly generous and I don’t mean to slight them in any way,” Donahue said.
It’s been widely reported that grocery stores are seeing higher demand for products lately. Donahue said the stores operating in Rutland County have long partnered with BROC and other food shelves, but are stressed at the moment, and so the shelves must make up the difference elsewhere.
Donahue said the Vermont Foodbank has been good as well, waiving many delivery fees and the like, and it’s been keeping the BROC pantry stocked.
Which is good, as the pandemic-related job losses have had many turning to it for food, he said.
“Right now, we had about 400 more people last month in addition to our normal (numbers),” said Donahue. “We normally see about 1,000 and we had 1,400; 1,417 to be exact. That’s pretty significant.”
He said he recently took an informal poll of BROC food shelf visitors and three of the first eight who came in said they were there because they’d lost work because of the pandemic.
“So we’re seeing a lot of new faces and we know a lot of it is due to the job loss,” he said.
Jerry Henrichon, owner of Park Place Florist and Garden Center, said he’s been in business at 72 Park St. for 39 years and decided to do this “because I know there’s a tremendous need for food among those less fortunate, a lot of people are having problems due to COVID-19 crisis putting food on the table, and Tom (Donahue) has made that known to the community, so as members of the community these past 39 years we thought we should step up and help alleviate some of that in our little way.”
Henrichon said his shop has been able to operate by way of a new pickup service and only letting a few people in at one time. In April, the store created a new website for orders — parkplaceonline.net — that he hopes people will use for the May 22 event.
He said people are more than welcome to place orders starting now. Any item picked up on May 22 will see 10% of the sale go to BROC.
“What we are offering is any of our greenhouse plants, any of those things that you or your wife or your girlfriend would plant outside for the summer months,” he said. “We have a hanging basket, we have a patio pot, your geraniums, your proven winters, all of your annual plants and vegetables that you would plant outside at your home for the summer months, anything like that, 10% goes to the BROC Community Food Shelf.”
Henrichon said sales have been down a bit, largely because of the cold weather. He said he expects things will pick up later this week when it warms.
“I think the uptick for our sales this year is going to be in vegetable sales,” he said, with demand high in grocery stores and with more people at home. He said his shop is ready. “We grew more tomatoes, cucumbers, squash zucchini, those types of things.”
Those who want to donate to BROC before May 22 can do so this Friday at the Stuff-A-Cruiser event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rutland Shopping Plaza. Staff from BROC and the Rutland City Police Department will be there collecting donated food items and packing them into a city police vehicle. The idea was floated by Capt. Mark Stockton, of Stockton Security, at a recent Project VISION meeting.
