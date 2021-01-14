BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont has some advice for Rutland County: Bundle up in this cold weather, and let BROC help you if you need it.
Tom Donahue, CEO of the nonprofit which has its Rutland office on Union Street, said the latest program, “Warming Others: Winter Clothing Drive,” fits in with BROC’s mission of helping people in need and making it easy for them to access what can help. That’s one of the reasons the winter clothing, coats, sweaters, gloves, hats, boots and children’s snow-pants, will be available all winter long and not just on a specific date.
“We wanted to make sure that basically, if people needed winter clothing, that they had the opportunity to get them throughout the entire winter,” he said.
Warming Others is expected to be an annual program.
The beginning of Warming Others, which joins assistance programs at BROC for food and fuel, goes back about three years, Donahue said. ,
“We realized there was a community need for winter clothing,” he said.
A program called “Coats for Kids” had collected donated coats for children, which Donahue called a “tremendous effort,” and distributed the coats, boots and gloves on a specific day. But there hadn’t been a Rutland County distribution in a few years, so BROC staff decided they would “take up the charge.”
“We decided to do it a little differently in that we would do a distribution throughout the winter instead of a one-day event,” Donahue said.
Donahue praised the previous winter clothing giveaway, which was staffed mostly by volunteers, but said BROC staff was concerned that some family in need may not be able to get to their offices on a specific date and could potentially go without the winter wear they needed all season.
Caprice Hover, executive director of United Way of Rutland County, said her organization gives away winter items like hats and gloves but said they were grateful another local nonprofit is hoping to meet the need as well.
“It’s great that an organization can open the opportunity up so people can not only get winter coats but warm clothing. It’s essential,” she said.
Warming Others had the word “coats” in the title when BROC staff first developed it, but the name evolved as the organizers realized it “wasn’t just about coats.”
“There are people who need hats, gloves and scarves,” he said.
Snow pants are a popular item, which BROC is always struggling to have available for clients. Donahue said he thought that might be because “kids are rough on snow-pants,” but he said they’re probably less likely to turn up when people are going through a closet and finding coats and sweaters they can donate.
According to Donahue, the effort isn’t just passive, such as when a BROC staff member notices someone coming to their building because of the food shelf.
“We’ll see some of those people without a coat or hat and gloves. That gives us the opportunity to say to people every day, ‘What size are you? Would you like a warm coat?’ And they’re, of course, so incredibly happy and grateful,” he said.
Donahue said the program has worked well and the community has been generous with donations, but he wanted clients to know BROC staff look closely at the items they receive. He said anyone who needs a coat and gets one from BROC will not find it has, for instance, a broken zipper.
“As a community action organization, we feel we have to lead on those standards for people of low income or living in poverty in our area. We don’t want to pass along a coat with a broken zipper. They’re people, and they deserve a coat with a zipper that works like anybody else,” he said.
With several financial donations, BROC staff were able to arrange to buy coats from Carl Durfee’s Store in Fair Haven and members of Trinity Episcopal Church collected almost 1,000 pairs of warm socks for “Warming Others.”
“It’s having a positive snowball effect in the right direction. It’s growing and people are stepping up in new and creative way,” Donahue said.
Donahue said with the donations from the community, BROC is currently “replete” with winter items. Even snow-pants.
Now, BROC staff want to get the word out and get the clothing out to those who can use it.
The barriers are low to access the clothing. Donahue said the winter clothes are available during BROC’s open hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff member Natalie Kirk is at the front desk, taking calls at 775-0878, and Donahue said she can help people access the program.
No referral is needed, and Donahue said that while the Rutland office generally serves people from Rutland County, there is flexibility to help people from other locations who need warm clothing.
Also, he said the distribution of items is individualized. For instance, a mother who needs items for herself and three children will be able to get what they need.
What may be closest to a restriction is that BROC’s offices are still closed because of the pandemic so items will be brought out to those who need them and they will not be able to “shop” the collection in person.
Those in need can contact BROC at facebook.com/broc.org or broc.org online.
