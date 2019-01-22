BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont will be open Saturday for a “Furloughed Federal Employees Day” between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at its office at 45 Union St.
BROC Chief Executive Officer Tom Donahue said Tuesday that staff members will be there to help federal workers who’ve been furloughed or working without pay with accessing the BROC Community Food Shelf, the Crisis Fuel Assistance Program and the Utility Assistance Program.
The partial government shutdown entered its 32nd day Tuesday.
Donahue said BROC will also provide free coffee and doughnuts in the morning, then in the afternoon switch to free pizza and soft drinks. Also, there will be coloring activities, balloons and face painting for children.
“Any Rutland County furloughed employees in need should feel comfortable coming to see us on Saturday,” Donahue said. “The idea of an exclusive day to offer help is intended to provide a positive atmosphere and a dignified experience for this cohort.”
