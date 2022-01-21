BROC Community Action is reaching out to Rutland area residents who have been given housing in local hotels to provide help including finding permanent housing as the pandemic continues.
Elizabeth Eddy, director of community services for BROC, said the field services program was part of the state grant-funded Housing Opportunity Program. Eddy said other housing providers are also providing services to those housed in hotels and motels but their new field services staff members, Emily Okraska and Brianna Arduca, are based in the field.
“They are there to address the plethora of needs, all of which will either directly or indirectly lead to permanent housing outcomes,” Eddy said.
Last year, during public meetings that included Rutland City and Town officials, law-enforcement officers, business owners and staff, Rutland County elected officials and state employees, concerns were raised about crimes such as shoplifting that increased after the state placed a number of people in local hotels.
Eddy said Thursday that “when you have a large volume of people anywhere, things can happen.”
“This (field services) is designed specifically to be not only onsite, but also connected to both the client and the hotel owners and managers to be ready to address those issues quickly,” she said.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, told Arduca and Okraska at the Thursday Project VISION meeting that he was happy there would be access at the hotels to information and assistance.
Services can include anything as broad as navigation for landing housing, medical care or employment, or job and financial training to assistance as specific as helping someone get access to a safety vest if the resident lives near a busy road without a controlled intersection that the resident may have to cross safely.
Arduca said the main goal for her and Okraska now, who both started in their positions last month, is to become familiar faces for the people with whom they’re working.
“It’s not that easy to run over to an office and get services, especially when your main mode of transportation is walking so we want to make sure that we can go to the comfort of where people are right now and find out what they need beyond where they’re putting their head at night,” Arduca said.
Some of those obstacles could be as simple as access to toiletries or other items that many take for granted, according to Arduca.
“There are certain barriers that sometimes may be overlooked that we want to figure out from the people who are experiencing them and the best way to do that is to see that firsthand,” she said.
Okraska said some of what a resident may need, like clothing and food, BROC can provide.
“If, for some resident, it’s something we can’t provide within BROC, we will find somebody who can provide it for those people,” she said.
Arduca said the vests were one example of an item that BROC could provide. She said a Colchester resident told her he had been hit three times while crossing a busy road. Others told her about the hazards of crossing Route 4.
“It’s very dangerous at night, especially when it gets to be dark early so I thought of a way that we could distribute safety vests to people whose mode of transportation, primarily, is walking. We dropped off some vests at the mission, we dropped some off at the Methodist church and then we distributed them to the Cortina Inn and also at the Killington-Pico Motor Inn .... Immediately everyone wanted one. They were appreciative,” she said.
Arduca said she was explaining this as an example of what the field service agents could learn by talking to those experiencing challenges and how solutions could be implemented.
Eddy said BROC works with hotel owners as well as the residents.
“We want happy hotel residents and we want happy hotel managers and owners. We’re not advocating with one against the other. There’s support to both,” she said.
Okraska said BROC staff already had offices they could use in some of the local hotels and were looking for other offices in hotels or motels that she and Arduca could use to have regular hours during which residents could visit.
Residents can also reach out through 211 or by contacting BROC, which has a website at broc.org and a phone number at 800 717-2762 (BROC).
Eddy said BROC isn’t the only local program that has a HOP grant and the residents of the hotels may already be receiving assistance from other agencies. She said their goal is to extend the available help without duplicating efforts.
