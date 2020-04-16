As more people are facing food insecurity because of the economic impact of Vermont’s efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, staff members at BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont are stepping up their work to make the food shelf available to all in need.
Executive Director Tom Donahue said the people at BROC want to be sure that no Vermonters need to go hungry.
“We are stepping up. We’re stepping into this pandemic, into this crisis, full steam. Instead of retreating or rolling back what we’re doing, we’re actually ramping it up and doing more,” he said.
Donahue said the BROC community food shelf had consisted of two large rooms with freezers and refrigerators and racks to store food. Now, with most of the staff working from home, BROC staff have been able to expand the capacity and allow the food shelf to expand into the reception area, hallways and a conference room.
Despite the increased need, Donahue said things have gone smoothly.
“I think it’s been a very respectful process. There’s no shame in coming here. We treat everybody with dignity and respect, and I have to say that I’ve been very impressed with how many people are coming here, respecting the safety issues (by) wearing masks, gloves, keeping their distance, which we are vigilant about,” he said.
People who come to BROC for help from the food shelf are given what they need to make 15 meals, with the goal that each visit provides three meals a day throughout a five-day period. BROC is closed during the weekend but through the past seven business days, the food shelf served 417 people or 6,255 meals. Donahue said that was about 60 people, or 900 meals a day.
A half dozen staff members, including Donahue, are working every day on food shelving, distribution and preparation. Donahue said he thinks of them as a “core group” who have “circled the wagons.”
Observing the necessity of social-distancing, the BROC building is closed to the general public. The food distribution is done outside under tents.
“We provide an entrance and a welcoming presentation but at the same time, during inclement weather like we had on Monday, it provides some shelter for both the folks coming to us as well as the staff and, of course, the food,” Donahue said.
Other steps are being taken to protect the public, BROC staff and the food which Donahue said was particularly important because they didn’t want anyone to contract COVID, but they also want to avoid even a temporary shutdown that would interrupt the food shelf work.
During the current crisis, people looking for food assistance don’t need to qualify, according to Donahue.
“If you come here in need, we’re providing you food assistance. We make the assumption that if you’re here asking for food, then you’re in need,” he said.
The staff at BROC will work around food restrictions. Donahue said they didn’t want to provide someone in need with food that wouldn’t be used or that could make someone sick.
Chef Meg Hanna, program director for the BROC food shelf, helps to make sure BROC is providing the makings of healthy, balanced meals, like eggs, milk, bread, cheese, fresh fruit and vegetables and canned goods.
Supplies have come from the Vermont Food Bank, which has a distribution center near BROC on Park Street. Donahue said “quite a bit” of the food is donated and some is purchased by BROC. Other local stores, convenience stores and grocery stores alike, are making daily donations.
“It’s that kind of support that we need right now to keep up this volume because we believe that this is only going to get more as this situation, that people find themselves in, grows and worsens,” he said.
Donahue said BROC staff are seeing a lot of new people come to the food shelf which they believe is caused by the many jobs lost by various state orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to make sure that if folks are in need they do come here and don’t hesitate because right now, this is a major focus for us, and we’re not going to back away from it,” he said.
The food shelf is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 45 Union St. To provide seniors with even more protection from potential exposure to the virus, there is an hour reserved just for them from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday.
Donations toward BROC’s effort can be made online at broc.org. However, as result of the pandemic, BROC can’t accept food donations.
