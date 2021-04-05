Vermont’s main problem with internet access is that low-income people can’t afford it, an issue that needs fixing now, not in a few years, according to a Franklin County lawmaker.
Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin County, said Monday the Senate Committee on Finance will be discussing S.118 and H.360 every day this week, starting Tuesday. Brock, who sits on the committee, introduced S.118 and invited the public to watch the hearings online and weigh in. Both bills relate to broadband.
“We spend a lot of time talking about the technology, about wired versus wireless, about satellite versus fiber,” said Brock at an online news conference. “What’s really important to keep in mind throughout all of this is that all of the technology in the world is useless unless it’s affordable, particularly to those people who are on the lower scale for income in Vermont.”
Speaking to reporters along with Brock was Tom Evslin, of Broadband Equity NOW! Evslin was Vermont’s chief recovery officer during the recession, coordinating the distribution of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.
“Right now, we have an opportunity to close the broadband gap very, very quickly. Not five years from now, not 10 years from now, but in the next year or so,” he said.
The initiative Brock and Evslin are pushing for would create a Broadband Equity program using funds allocated to Vermont from the American Rescue Plan Act, a law aimed at repairing the damage done to the economy by the coronavirus.
“This is a short-term plan we’re talking about,” Evslin said. “It’s not in lieu of building out. We’ll be building infrastructure forever, I suspect, but the important thing is we get people service that’s available and, as Senator Brock said, affordable, and we do that now.”
Elements of the program would include subsidies for initial service costs. Evslin said it can cost between $100 and $200 to get someone internet service initially, and in some cases it can cost even more. He and Brock would like to see $6 million allocated for this. The program would also ensure no one is paying more than $25 per month to stay connected.
Another aspect would be $5 million towards the training of a “Broadband Corps,” a group of people trained to work with Vermonters and educate them on how to go about getting broadband service. Evslin said people who don’t have internet access can’t use the internet to look up how to get it.
“Again, this isn’t a long-term plan, this is what we can do now to make sure families can get online now,” he said.
The third element of the program would be to require all internet service providers using federal dollars to build infrastructure in Vermont to offer subsidy programs to low-income customers.
“We can’t ask people to wait five years for broadband access, not when we have an alternative and we do have an alternative,” said Evslin, referring to services like Starlink, a network of satellites being launched by SpaceX. He claimed his Zoom connection was made through Starlink, and while the service isn’t perfect, it’s better than nothing or dial-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.