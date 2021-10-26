A Brooklyn man is facing a felony charge for illegally possessing a gun which law-enforcement officers said they found while executing a search warrant on Friday in Rutland's Northwest neighborhood.
Jackson Grant, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, is scheduled to be arraigned today in U.S. District Court in Burlington, on a charge of being a convicted felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
A release sent Friday said police had executed a search warrant on homes at Baxter and Maple streets looking for evidence of drug trafficking, but also found “indicators” of human trafficking.
An affidavit filed with the federal courts provided no further information about the allegations of human trafficking.
The affidavit, written by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, Seth Fiore, said he had applied for federal search warrants for a first-floor apartment at 47 Baxter St. and an apartment at 146 Maple St. on Oct. 21.
Fiore said he was not part of the initial entry into the Baxter Street home but said officers who had been there said Grant was inside.
After Grant was arrested and taken to the Rutland City Police Station to be processed, officers learned of his criminal history which included second-degree assault in 2016 in New York. Grant was on parole at the time of his arrest on Friday, the affidavit said.
Police said a Taurus 9mm handgun was in the Baxter Street apartment in a way that was accessible to anyone in the apartment.
The raid also found “hundreds of bags of suspected heroin,” a backpack and a bag that each had large amounts of cash and a revolver.
A neighbor, who was not identified in the affidavit, told Fiore that a person can buy heroin or cocaine at the Maple Street apartment. The man admitted he has been a drug user but said he was in the area on Friday because he meets a friend, and they go together to the drug treatment clinic.
The man said someone he knows as “Sunny,” whom Fiore said law-enforcement officers believe to be Grant, was known to be a visitor to those apartments and to carry two 9mm handguns.
Fiore said one of the men law-enforcement officers encountered at Maple Street was the friend who was supposed to go with the neighbor to the methadone clinic. That man told Fiore that Grant's nickname was “Sunny Black,” and that Grant was selling cocaine and heroin from the Baxter Street apartment.
If convicted of the charge for which Grant is scheduled to be arraigned today, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
