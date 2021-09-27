You know your pumpkin is big when the 660-pound scale you tried to weigh it on can’t lift it.
Charlene Eddy, of Forest Dale, said one her sons will be by Tuesday with a scale that can hold this year’s winner of the family pumpkin-growing contest, so she’ll know then how much her gourd actually weighs. The family attempted to weigh it Sunday at a barbecue, but the scale they had wasn’t big enough.
Eddy has lived in the former town farm house on Town Farm Road, for 55 years. Town farms were built during the Great Depression to address poverty, so it’s perhaps not a coincidence that the soil where she lives is good for growing.
“We were always interested in nature and gardening and hunting and fishing, and whatever,” said Eddy.
Eddy is a retired nurse.
“We always grew our own vegetables and preserved, and canned, and pickled, and jellied, and I have a crab apple tree and a grape arbor that my husband made, and a raspberry patch and blueberries,” she said. “We just love nature.”
Eddy said she enjoys hunting and fishing, and last year bagged her first deer using her late husband’s crossbow.
“My husband and I, when we were younger and just starting off, we always grew pumpkins and we gave them to the neighbors,” she said. “The little kids would come over with their wagons and they’d come and get them, so this reinforces that, but we never grew them as big as this.”
Eddy hasn’t been growing pumpkins for size for very long, she said.
It began last year as a family competition. The winner gets bragging rights and a wooden pumpkin as a trophy. Eddy’s 2020 pumpkin weighed 208.5 pounds
“Last year, my oldest son decided to get everybody a pumpkin seed. He said, ‘let’s have a pumpkin-growing contest,’” said Eddy.
As it happened, Eddy lost the seed she’d been given, but then her son got a pumpkin plant from a co-worker and that was the first one she raised. This year’s pumpkin is from a seed off the first.
“It’s just a family competition between the nine of us to see who can get the biggest pumpkin,” she said. “I’m going to win again this year, but I don’t know how much it weighs.”
Besides the soil in her garden being good for growing, Eddy said she doesn’t have any special secret for growing big pumpkins besides water, some fertilizer, and basic tender, loving care.
“What’s my secret? That’s what everybody is asking me,” she said. “My son grew his pumpkin in the same patch on my property, and the reason he did it here, he said I have better soil than he has.”
Her son’s entry into the Eddy-family pumpkin growing contest is a white 380-pounder. Most of the other pumpkins grown for this aren’t much more than 100 pounds.
She’s often asked how many pumpkin pies a giant pumpkin will produce, but according to Eddy the big ones aren’t great for eating. This one, whatever it weighs, will likely be fed to a relative’s sheep, and the seeds roasted, the ones not used for next year’s crop at least.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.