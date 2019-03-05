Article 1 asking voters to approve a general fund budget of $986,277, passed with 774 voting “yes” and 122 voting “no” on Town Meeting Day in Rutland Town on Tuesday.
Article 2, the police department budget of $332,476, passed with 771 voting “yes” and 125 voting “no.” Article 3, the highway budget of $789,250, passed with 755 voting “yes” and 134 voting “no.” Article 4, the fire department budget of $206,921, passed with 736 voting “yes” and 158 voting “no.”
Incumbent Sharon Russell ran unopposed for a two-year Select Board seat, netting 777 votes. Incumbent Joseph Denardo ran unopposed for a three-year Select Board seat, netting 757 votes. All other ballot articles passed by wide margins.
- Keith Whitcomb Jr.
