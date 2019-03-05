TINMOUTH — Amy Martone won the race to be Tinmouth’s representative to the Mill River Unified Union School District for a three-year term, with 83 votes, defeating Carolyn Feury, who had 25 votes.
The general fund and highway budget were both approved by voice vote at the floor meeting held Saturday.
Voters approved an article that would have the Select Board appoint town constables rather than have them be elected positions with 95 voting “yes” and 15 voting “no.” A total of 110 people voted. All other officers ran unopposed.
-Keith Whitcomb Jr.
