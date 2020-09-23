Howard Burgess didn’t know what a lister was when he was talked into running for the job 26 years ago.
Burgess had been about to take an early retirement from Central Vermont Public Service when former Town Clerk Dick Del Bianco said there was an open seat on the board.
“I didn’t even know what he was talking about. I had to get maybe 30 signatures over the weekend. He said, ‘if you change your mind, you can always quit,’ so that’s how it happened. Next thing I knew, I was a lister, taking the job in a town that needed a lot of work done. And I’ve been there ever since,” said Burgess.
On Friday, he was informed that he had received the Michael P. Cyprian Lister of the Year Award from the Vermont Assessors and Listers Association.
Town listers are responsible for updating and maintaining the town’s grand list, a record of all properties and their values that municipal and state educational taxes are applied to in order to generate a tax bill.
“The job of lister oftentimes is overlooked or under-appreciated, but it’s an integral part of the Rutland Town municipal operation,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini. “Howard Burgess has been a steady presence and a voice of reason in the listers office for 26 years and the town of Rutland celebrates this fine accomplishment of becoming lister of the year.”
Prior to leaving CVPS, where he’d spent many years, Burgess was also retired from the Vermont National Guard, where he held the rank of colonel.
“The records were totally out of date when I got there because the office had been vacant for a year,” said Burgess of when he started. “When I got there, it was really something else, and thank God I had some help from the state advisers.”
He said the job has become more involved over the years with new technologies coming in. New listers need more training, which the state provides. When he started in 1994, the last town-wide appraisal had been in 1968, an unusually long time.
“We had some serious disputes going on,” Burgess said. “We had a class-action lawsuit from businesses.”
Early on in his tenure, Burgess worked nights and weekends to get the lister records sorted out. Fortunately, he’s a self-described “workaholic” and said he didn’t mind. He said the office is busy these days in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that his fellow listers, Dean Davis and Marcia Chioffi, are instrumental in making the place run.
Chioffi, a lister since 2010, said Wednesday she is the one who nominated Burgess for the award.
“Of course, we had to do our annual meeting via Zoom, so it was kind of sad that no one was there to acknowledge and congratulate him, although he did get quite a bit of congratulations through email,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, the listers alternate days when one works in the office and the others work from home. Burgess said he likely wouldn’t be in the office for the rest of this week, owing to the recent loss of his sister to COVID-19.
