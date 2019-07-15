WEYBRIDGE — State Police are investigating a burglary reported at the Lemon Fair Insect Control District.
According to police, the burglary happened at a district facility on Weybridge Road between Friday and Monday. Someone entered the building and took undisclosed items. Attempts to contact police for additional details on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Josh Gurwicz at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at http://www.vtips.info.
