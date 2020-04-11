BURLINGTON — Burton Snowboards will donate half a million N95 respirator masks to health care workers in the northeast dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said in a statement Wednesday that it’s using its supply chains to get the masks from China. The first 48,000 will go to hospitals in Vermont, and to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
The company’s late founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, spent two months in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock intensive care unit being treated for Miller Fisher Syndrome in 2015.
The remaining 452,000 masks will arrive over the next 10 to 14 days, according to the company. The Vermont State Emergency Operations Center will deliver half of the masks to hospitals in Boston and New York City.
“It is a national disgrace that the medical supply chain in this country has not been federalized and that states are competing for desperately needed supplies,” said Donna Carpenter, chair of the board at Burton. “This fundamental failure of federal leadership in our greatest hour of need will inevitably cause more pain, suffering and loss of precious life. That being said, it’s an honor to be able to quickly mobilize Burton’s supply chain to help the doctors, nurses and other selfless professionals who are saving lives right here in the Northeast.”
The company said it worked with Fudakin, a company that makes snowboard bindings, to get the materials for the masks from China, along with UPS Express to ship them to the United States.
This incredibly generous donation from Burton Snowboards is greatly appreciated and on behalf of all Vermonters, I want to thank Donna and the entire company,” stated Gov. Phil Scott, in the company’s release. “Protecting our frontline healthcare workers is not only the right thing to do, it is critical to our effort to face, fight and defeat this pandemic together. This is a prime example of how Vermonters are rising to the occasion and uniting around a common purpose during these unprecedented times.”
The company also has employees sewing cloth masks at home and is working to manufacture plastic face shields and goggles for health care providers to use when dealing with COVID-19.
