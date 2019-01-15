Business Route 4 from the Rutland Town Office to West Rutland will remain four lanes, according to the state Agency of Transportation.
There was debate during the summer between the Rutland Town and West Rutland select boards about whether to reduce the road to three lanes, two north-southbound lanes on either side with a third turning lane in the middle.
Matt Bogaczyk, pavement design project manager for the AOT, said Wednesday he’s received letters from both towns saying they want the road kept the way it is. The question was raised several months ago by Bogaczyk who asked the towns what they wanted AOT to do, given that the road was scheduled to be repaved.
“We don’t want to go in and ruffle feathers by doing what people don’t want,” Bogaczyk said.
Rutland Town Highway Superintendent Byron Hathaway said last week he’d reviewed AOT’s plans for the road and said it’s in keeping with what the Select Board said it wanted.
Calls to West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette weren’t returned Tuesday.
In May, the Rutland Town Select Board voted 3-2 to keep the road the way it is. Also, the board sent a letter to the AOT asking it honor the vote. Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said then that the board had little fear AOT would go against it, but sent the letter anyway.
Bogaczyk said the lane reduction was floated because traffic studies have shown the three-lane arrangement is safer than what’s in place now. The three-lanes would’ve also allowed room for a bicycle lane. He said the new project, even though it’ll still be four lanes, will still allow for bicycle travel.
What is changing, he said, is the “jug handle” at the Vermont Route 4 junction, and a northbound slip-lane. The traffic lights there will also get an upgrade.
The project hasn’t been put out to bid, yet, Bogaczyk said, but it’s expected to cost between $2 million and $3 million. It’s possible, depending on the contractor, that at least two travel lanes will remain open during the project’s run. Work is slated to begin in late summer and may run into the following season, Bogaczyk said, but if it does it should be wrapped up in early spring.
