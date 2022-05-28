COLCHESTER — The 2022 Jiggety Jog & Fun Run annual fundraiser incorporated virtual and in-person events this year to benefit the University of Vermont Health Network — Home Health & Hospice’s McClure Miller Respite House. The McClure Miller Respite House is Vermont’s only Medicare-certified inpatient hospice residence.
In addition to the event’s premier sponsor, North Country Credit Union, sponsors included REM Development, Vermont Mutual Insurance, Claussen’s, People's United, SymQuest, 98.9 WOKO, KOOL 105.1, WJOY, Hanson & Doremus, DRM, Bytes.co, New England Federal Credit Union, Capital Candy Co. Inc., The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Lions International, Snyder Homes, Guided Wealth Advisors, and A.C. Hathorne.
