MIDDLEBURY — Governor Scott and Jennifer M.V. Fitch, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, have notified the Addison County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) that they were awarded $35,000 for Addison County businesses through the Building Communities Grant Program for:
$20,000 to Bristol Bakery & Café Wholesale, LLC, Bristol, to purchase an automatic salt depositor/topper and an automatic cracker cutting device/rotary cutter.
$15,000 to Wooden Hammer, LLC, Monkton, to add an energy efficient heating system to their building expansion.
