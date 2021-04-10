SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Hospital’s Board of Directors announce Robert S. "Bob" Adcock, MBA, FACHE, of Wildwood, Missouri, has been named its new Chief Executive Officer. He most recently served as an independent contractor providing administrative consulting services to West Virginia University Hospitals Inc., and as CEO of Fairmont Regional Medical Center in Fairmont, West Virginia. Adcock brings more than 30 years of experience at community and specialty hospitals, serving as chief executive officer, administrator, chief operating officer and other administrative positions in health care organizations throughout the country.
