MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS) announced the hiring of Nicholas Andersen as chief information security officer (CISO).
Andersen brings 12 years of cybersecurity experience to this position, recently serving as a vice president at Invictus International Consulting, LLC and co-founder of Pueo Business Solutions, LLC. In those roles, he worked with the Defense Intelligence Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Army, Coast Guard and Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command.
