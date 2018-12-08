WILLISTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter recently appointed Grace Gilbert-Davis to serve as executive director.
"The Alzheimer’s Association has a longstanding reputation for being a leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research” stated Gilbert-Davis. “I feel incredibly fortunate to join the Vermont Chapter at a time when it’s imperative to develop public policy priorities on behalf of all Vermonters affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.”
Her experience as a health care administrator includes as CEO/COO at Battenkill Valley Health Care, director of Operations & Facilities at Community Health Centers of Burlington, and leadership roles at the University of Vermont Medical Center (formerly Fletcher Allen Healthcare during her tenure).
