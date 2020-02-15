WINDSOR — National Engineering Week, “Pioneers of Progress” theme, will be celebrated at the American Precision Museum in Windsor as follows:
Sunday, Feb. 16, “Pioneers of Engineering” event includes building bridges, boats, cannons, chairs and more, and coincides with The Fort at No. 4's winter encampment less than a half-hour away.
Saturday, Feb. 22, the museum will host the third annual “Girls’ Engineering Day” featuring more than 10 women professional engineers providing inspiration, learning activities and career mentoring for girls and young women.
Both events are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. and located in the Learning Lab. The rest of the museum is unheated but visitors willing to brave the cold are welcome to tour, as well, anytime from 10-5 during Engineering Week. For more information, call 674-5781.
