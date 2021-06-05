NORTHFIELD — Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo will join the executive committee of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges (AVIC) for a 2-year term beginning June 1. The executive committee provides strategic support and advice to the AVIC president and other AVIC member presidents.
AVIC is the only statewide organization that represents exclusively the interests of private higher education in Vermont. AVIC provides public policy leadership, fosters cooperative efforts among institutions and serves as the liaison between its members and the state and federal government.
