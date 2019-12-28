MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) welcomes applications from Vermont businesses seeking to vend at the Vermont Building at the Eastern States Exposition (Big E) located in West Springfield, Massachusetts, from Sept. 18 – Oct. 4, 2020.
Applications are due Feb. 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. For the request for application and more information, visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/bigevendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.