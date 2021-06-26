MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Dr. Sanjay Correa, GE Aviation aerospace engineer, to talk about the current state of commercial aviation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Zoom.
Two things will be discussed: The grounding of the Boeing 737MAX and a worldwide reduction in passenger traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is $15 per person in advance. For more information or to register, visit greenmtnacademy.org or call 867-0111.
