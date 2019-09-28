KILLINGTON — At the eighth annual Best Practices Exchange conference for the state’s largest energy users, Efficiency Vermont recognized businesses who demonstrated leadership in energy management with the 2018 Energy Leadership Award as follows:
Institutions: Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), Rutland.
Manufacturing: Ben & Jerry’s, St. Albans.
Commercial: Shaw’s Supermarkets, 19 Vermont locations.
Innovation: Keurig Dr. Pepper, Essex Junction.
Impact: Long Falls Paperboard, Brattleboro.
Partner of the Year: DuBois & King, South Burlington.
Energy Champion: Tyson Moulton, Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans.
