BENNINGTON — Jim Brown, president of The Bank of Bennington, announced the bank has completed its annual giving to community food cupboards and fuel funds. This year's donations total $25,000 to more than 20 area organizations in 11 towns.
The Open Door Mission in Rutland is one recipient this year. Last year, the Mission provided 37,000 meals and 14,000 bed nights to the disenfranchised, among whom 89% are veterans who served their country with honor. The Mission is primarily financed by its thrift store, its annual appeal, and annual golf tournament.
