MIDDLEBURY — National Bank of Middlebury announced the appointment of Meaghan McLaughlin, vice president and chief lending officer, and Becky Paliling, vice president and chief credit officer, succeeding Sarah Cowan, executive vice president, who plans to retire at year end.
McLaughlin has been with the bank since 2010 and served as credit analyst, community lender and business community lender. Paliling recently rejoined National Bank of Middlebury, and was previously a commercial lending assistant, commercial document specialist, credit analyst and most recently, credit department manager.
In her new role as chief lending officer, McLaughlin announced the hiring of Michael Corbett to serve as vice president, business community lender. He will be based out of NBM’s main office in Middlebury and has experience in planning, managing and growing a business.
