RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced receipt of a $1,000 donation from Community Bank, N.A., Rutland branch, to support the completion of a number of home-modification projects benefiting older Vermonters served by the agency.
The donation will go toward purchasing materials for ramp projects, and construction will be completed cost-free by SVCOA volunteers.
