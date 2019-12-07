BAR HARBOR, Maine — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced the year-to-date results of its charitable giving programs: more than $400,000 to approximately 450 nonprofit organizations throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Recipients in Vermont include Northern Stage, Chandler Center for the Arts, Windsor County Mentors, Capstone Community Action, Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, The Upper Valley Haven, HealthHub, Gifford Medical Center and Everybody Wins! Vermont, which is a literacy mentoring program that matches adult volunteer mentors with students at local elementary schools to read, have conversations and make connections.
