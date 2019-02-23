MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain Care Board announced the appointment of Michael Barber as its general counsel, effective immediately.
Barber replaces Judy Henkin, who was recently appointed to serve as the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Kevin Mullin, chairman of the Green Mountain Care Board, said Barber's "experience with the All-Payer Accountable Care Organization Model Agreement will serve the board well as we work with Vermont’s health care providers to build a health care system based on prevention and population health.”
