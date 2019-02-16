BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont held its annual employee recognition event to honor outstanding service to the workplace, fellow employees and home communities.
The 2018 Citizen of the Year award went to Richard Beach, IT security. Melanie Slocum, enrollment services, was named the Carol L. Goodrich Distinguished Employee of the Year.
