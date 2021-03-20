BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont announced the appointment of Fitzroy B. “Roy” Beckford as associate dean and director of UVM Extension in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Beckford spent over a decade with the University of Florida Extension as a county Extension director managing work in the areas of agriculture, natural resources, horticultural sciences, marine and aquatic environments, 4-H youth development, family and consumer sciences, food systems, small farms initiatives and environmental sustainability. During his tenure as the state Agriculture and Natural Resources program leader at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, he provided administrative, financial, marketing and communications leadership, and was responsible for the ANR program’s $9.5 million grant portfolio.
He has also worked in agricultural consulting around the world, including service with the government of the British Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture, as well as in Qatar and Belize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.