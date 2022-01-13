BARRE — Sara Blondin, an Ameriprise Financial Associate Financial Advisor in Barre, recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience. Her Business Administration degrees are a bachelor's from Castleton University and a master's from Norwich University. She has 13 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.