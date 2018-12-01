MONTPELIER — Mark Benjamin has joined National Life as senior vice president and chief people officer, overseeing recruiting, training, performance management and compensation programs.
“Mark has a long and proven record of leading all elements of human resources — from talent acquisition to compensation to engagement and culture,” said Mehran Assadi, National Life’s chairman, CEO and president. “He also has deep experience in business. His record shows that he can roll up his sleeves and tackle critical business and organizational challenges.”
Benjamin's experience includes work with American Express as chief human resources officer for the India market, as well as with AIG, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and State Farm.
