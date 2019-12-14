RUTLAND — Community Health Medical Director Dr. Bradley Alan Berryhill is recipient of the 2020 American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) Advocate State Award for Excellence. The award was established in 1993 to recognize physicians, legislators, educators and others who have supported nurse practitioners.
Dr. Berryhill has been with Community Health since its founding in 2003 and was named medical director in 2004.
