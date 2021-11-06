WATERBURY — The Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe was recognized with the brand’s highest honor, the M.K. Guertin Award, for service, quality, value and commitment to guests. The Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe is one of 69 hotels out of approximately 2,100 properties in North America to receive the Guertin award.
Located at 45 Blush Hill Road, Waterbury, accommodations include 83 rooms, some of which are pet-friendly, daily chef-prepared breakfast, indoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center, walking trail, children’s playground and covered bridge.
