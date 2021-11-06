In the era of COVID-19, many charitable organizations find themselves in a precarious financial position while experiencing unprecedented demand and could greatly benefit from the generosity of those in their community. This may present an opportunity to instill the value of giving to others in your child. If you’re a parent, here are some ways you can encourage your kids to become budding philanthropists.
Talk about why you give. Help your child understand the importance of giving to others in need. Talk early and often about why sharing your knowledge, abilities, possessions or wealth matters to you. Instilling a culture of giving in your family is a process — not a one-time event. Remember to embrace the joy of giving, doing your best not to make giving back feel like a homework assignment or chore.
Find causes your child cares about. Your child is more likely to develop a habit of giving back when he or she is passionate about the cause. Start by brainstorming the possibilities of who your child can help, such as their classmates, animals, the homeless or the environment. Then, encourage him or her to identify what talents to offer in service. Does he love to bake? Does she enjoy music or caring for animals? Next, help your child choose one or two charities whose missions reflect his or her interests. Involve older children in the search and vetting process, teaching them how to have confidence that a charity is doing its best to help the cause.
Give and volunteer together. When your children see you volunteering your time, talent and treasure, they see your values at work. Find ways to involve your children in your own giving. Your children will learn first-hand how rewarding giving to others can feel, and you’ll have the bonus of creating family memories to cherish, too.
Encourage disciplined saving. Kids need to learn how to manage their own money in order to become responsible givers as they grow older. When your children get an allowance, or otherwise receive money, they can practice making responsible choices. Introduce the idea of “save, share and spend” — setting aside a portion of their money for the future, a portion to help others and a portion for fun spending.
Create a family foundation. Consider establishing a foundation to fund causes you care about. Formalizing your giving in this way creates ongoing opportunities for you and your children to make a lasting impact on the community. Talk to your financial advisor for advice regarding establishing a foundation and leaving a legacy of service to the next generation.
Sara Blondin is an associate financial adviser and practice manager with Ameriprise Financial Services LLC. in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.