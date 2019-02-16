ROCKINGHAM — Chroma Technology, of Rockingham, announced that Janette K. Bombardier, P.E., has been named Vermont’s 2019 Engineer of the Year.
Bombardier is chief technology officer for Chroma, and was selected for this award based on her technical accomplishments, stature in the profession, contributions to professional organizations and involvement in the community.
Chroma Technology manufactures optical filters for the scientific, biomedical, photonics and imaging and detection industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.